FPM Says Geagea 'Has No Principles' after Maarab Agreement Leaked

Senior Free Patriotic Movement sources have lashed out at Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea, saying he “has no principles” and wondering whether he supports the Presidency or “Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

In remarks to al-Akhbar newspaper published Saturday, the sources accused Geagea of seeking to “eliminate” others, adding that “one cannot have an agreement with him seeing as he cannot commit to any agreement and he practices physical assassination in war and political assassination during peacetime.”

The fierce FPM campaign comes after the LF leaked the highly confidential Maarab Agreement between the two parties to the media.

The FPM sources noted that the LF “has been violating the Maarab Agreement for the past year and a half.”

“The document shows that Samir Geagea has no principles, seeing as in return for a share he did not accept anything but a signed paper. He was the first one to violate the confidentiality principle when he started threatening to publicize the agreement six months ago,” the sources added.

“The agreement is mainly political and it stipulated that we would be a unified bloc. But in fact they did not fight anyone but us in the previous government. We agreed on respecting the strongest Sunni component in choosing the prime minister and he violated that through the role he played in the Nov. 4 crisis of Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Saudi Arabia,” the FPM sources went on to say.

They added: “We also agreed on allying in the parliamentary elections but he refused that later.”

The renewed FPM-LF bickering comes as the two parties wrangle over the Christian ministerial shares in the new Cabinet.