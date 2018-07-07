Hasbani Says LF 'Had to' Unveil Maarab Agreement after Bassil's Remarks

The Lebanese Forces was obliged to unveil the content of the highly confidential Maarab Agreement after Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil voiced “inaccurate” remarks about it during his latest TV interview, caretaker Deputy PM Ghassan Hasbani of the LF said.

“We have always respected the spirit of the Maarab Agreement, because it has a key role in pacifying the Christian arena, and it was a major initiative from the LF to consolidate real partnership that carries the spirit of positive cooperation,” Hasbani said during a radio interview.

“During Minister Jebran Bassil's recorded interview, some inaccurate points were voiced, so we had to respond and clarify and to unveil the terms of the Maarab Agreement because the ambiguity around it has been used for disinformation,” Hasbani added.

He stressed that the LF is “keen on putting the public opinion in the picture of this agreement without any ambiguity.”

“Since the beginning of the government's work, we had been keen on the principle of transparency in (the government's) work and towards the public opinion, so we were accused of obstruction and opposition. Let those accusing us of obstruction tell the media and the public opinion about the files that were obstructed by the LF,” Hasbani added.

“One out of 13 files put forward by the energy minister were related to importing electricity and we asked him to return the file to the public bidding administration and this is what happened in the last session when it was returned to the public bidding administration. But we were surprised by Bassil's claim that the LF had agreed to the entire file and this is incorrect, that's why we had to clarify,” Hasbani said.

The renewed FPM-LF bickering comes as the two parties wrangle over the Christian ministerial shares in the new Cabinet.