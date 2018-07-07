Critics Say Leaked Maarab Agreement 'Abolishes Political Life'

Slamming the leaked Maarab Agreement as a “scandal,” sources opposed to the agreement said the document reflected intentions to “abolish political and democratic life in Lebanon.”

“The Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement promised Christians that they would lead them into a new era of effective political presence and role, but what has been unveiled is a mere agreement for splitting ministerial, parliamentary and administrative posts and distributing them to partisans and supporters,” the sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Saturday.

“Where are the national principles in the agreement, which contained no common vision for regaining sovereignty, reviving the role of legitimate institutions or implementing the constitution?” the sources asked.

They added: “The agreement did not even mention any common vision for combating corruption and achieving economic reform, or essential files such as electricity, oil, health, social affairs and the media.”

“A bilateral agreement between two parties cannot abolish the constitution, especially in terms of equality among citizens regarding rights and duties... Administrative posts should not be limited to those chosen by political parties, whoever these parties might be,” the sources went on to say.

Accordingly, they described the Maarab Agrement as a recipe for “abolishing political and democratic life in Lebanon” and a “project for pushing youths and competent, non-partisan individuals to emigration.”

The LF leaked the highly confidential agreement to the media in recent days amid bickering with the FPM over the share that each of them should get in the new government.