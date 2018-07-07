England Target World Cup Semis after Belgium Stun Brazil

Harry Kane will seek to fire England into their first World Cup semi-final for 28 years when they face Sweden on Saturday after Brazil were dumped out in the last eight by Belgium.

Gareth Southgate's young side face the Scandinavians in Samara at 1400 GMT with a place in the last four against either Croatia or hosts Russia up for grabs.

In the other half of the draw, Belgium's 2-1 win against Brazil set up a meeting with France in Saint Petersburg next week after Didier Deschamps' side saw off two-time winners Uruguay 2-0.

With the exits of Brazil and Uruguay, there are no multiple winners left in the competition, while it is the first time in history that none of Brazil, Germany or Argentina have made the semi-finals.

That leaves perhaps the most wide-open World Cup of modern times heading towards the final week, and England manager Southgate has called on his team to take advantage and "make history."

"We have been really grateful for the energy and support we are getting from home," he said.

"We have to focus on the job at hand with a tough opponent. We know the strengths they have but also where we can hurt them."

In England, basking in a long heatwave, life will come to a standstill for the match, with fans watching the game on big screens at events up and down the country.

The 1966 champions edged out Colombia in the last 16 with their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout win after three previous defeats, securing a first knockout-round victory at a major tournament since beating Ecuador in 2006.

The penalty shootout drew 23.6 million TV viewers as football fever grips the nation.

England's talismanic captain Kane, with six goals in Russia so far, is the hot favourite to win the Golden Boot, two ahead of Belgium's Romelu Lukaku.

Sweden, who reached the quarter-finals courtesy of Emil Forsberg's deflected strike against Switzerland, are trying to reach their first semi-final since 1994 after a solid campaign in which they have kept three clean sheets in four matches.

- Russia charge -

Widely written off, including by their own supporters, before the tournament began, hosts Russia know they now stand just two matches from the July 15 final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

An impressive Croatia outfit led by midfield lynchpins Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic stand in their way on Saturday in Sochi, but coach Stanislav Cherchesov said his side were boosted by the support of President Vladimir Putin.

"President Putin called me before the (last-16) game with the Spanish and after," said Cherchesov, who masterminded a win against Spain on penalties in the last 16.

"Of course when the president supports you, it makes us comfortable. The players know this and it is just an extra boost for us in terms of motivation."

- Brazil sent packing again -

Five-time champions Brazil had arrived in Russia with high hopes of putting the humiliation of their 7-1 semi-final thrashing on home soil by Germany four years ago behind them, but were instead sent packing by a clinical Belgian outfit.

Belgium's 'golden generation' won 2-1 thanks to an early Fernandinho own goal and a sweet strike by Kevin De Bruyne.

The recriminations for Brazil will start in earnest after failing to reach the final for a fourth consecutive World Cup, with coach Tite sure to come under fire despite being widely praised in the build-up to the tournament.

The defeat means that Brazil's Pele-inspired triumph 60 years ago in Sweden remains the last time a South American side has won the title on European soil.

"It's a heavy, bitter feeling. This was very hard for us to swallow," said Tite.

Neymar left in tears at the final whistle, refusing to talk to media.

Next up for Roberto Martinez's Belgium is a mouthwatering semi-final with France, who comfortably beat a Uruguay side shorn of the injured Edinson Cavani to back up their thrilling victory against Argentina in the previous round.