Report: 'Three Conclusions Drawn' from Leaked Maarab Agreement

Bringing the “confidential” Maarab agreement between the Lebanese Forces and Free Patriotic Movement to the media spotlight means one of the parties has failed to respect the agreement terms.

A source following up closely on the LF-FPM relations, told Saudi al-Hayat daily on condition of anonymity on Sunday that “leaking” the agreement leads to three conclusions:

First, the LF’s position as per ministerial representation in the government “is based on a clear written agreement on the distribution of ministerial shares,” he said.

Secondly, according to the source, FPM chief Jebran Bassil “does not abide by his pledges” since the election of President Michel Aoun as president and his “coup” against the agreement. “While the LF remained keen on reconciliation and on supporting the tenure of the President,” he said.

Thirdly, Bassil has “double standard positions in dealing with his allies. He has signed the Maarab Agreement while remains committed to other understandings with other parties with conflicting content, including the Mar Mikhael agreement with Hizbullah in 2006,” he concluded.

Relations have been strained between the two parties over ministerial shares in the new Cabinet that Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming since May.

The LF leaked the highly confidential agreement to the media in recent days amid bickering with the FPM over the share that each of them should get in the new government.