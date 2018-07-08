Report: A ‘Technocrat Government’ Could Solve Formation Crisis

Forming a technocrat government might bring a solution for the crisis delaying the formation of the new Cabinet, al-Hayat daily reported Sunday.

“A solution for the crisis could be the formation of a government of technocrats named by the political parties,” a political source following on the lineup process told the daily.

Meanwhile, a ministerial source told the newspaper that solving the current crisis requires “a solution, perhaps a return to small slimline governments, which was adopted decades ago and was very productive.”

Several obstacles face the formation of the government including a conflict between the two Christian parties, the Lebanese Forces and Free Patriotic Movement, over ministerial shares and the LF’s demand to get the Depuy PM position, which the FPM categorically rejects.

Another obstacles delaying the formation is the Druze share and the Sunni opposition representation.

Latest talks between Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun reportedly agreed on forming a 30-seat Cabinet.