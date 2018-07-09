Mashnouq: Hariri Won’t Allow anyone Encroach on Premier's Powers

Caretaker Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq stressed on Monday that Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri insists on forming a national unity government representing all political factions.

After holding talks with Grand Mufti of the Republic in Dar al-Fatwa, Mashnouq stressed that “Hariri will not allow any encroachment on his jurisdictions.”

By law, the Premier assumes the negotiations for the formation of the government with parliament.

The Free Patriotic Movement rejects the allocation of certain ministerial portfolios for the Lebanese Forces.

On the Syrian refugees crisis and their return home, Mashnouq said: “No disagreement on the voluntary return of refugees, and the state is taking its role in that regard”

On Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's remarks about the refugees, Mashnouq said “the international community only recognizes the State.”

Nasrallah had earlier said the party “will “prepare lists in cooperation with Lebanon's security agencies and Damascus to return the biggest number of refugees seeking a safe and voluntary return.”

His remarks were criticized by many political parties who assured that the State is the side entitled to make such negotiations.