FPM Says Maarab Agreement a 'Thing of the Past'
The Free Patriotic Movement mourned the Maarab Agreement with the Lebanese Forces on Monday assuring that the agreement is a “thing of the past.”
“Maarab Agreement has become a thing of the past that we won't return to. We can interact with the LF in the government and according to clear standards, but maybe a new and clearer agreement would be reached,” added the source on condition of anonymity.
“In principle, we can not deny the representation of anyone. But the basics of Cabinet formation must be respected mainly the sizes (of parliamentary blocs), the outcome of the elections must be respected,” he added.
Meanwhile, LF chief Samir Geagea assured that the agreement with the FPM “has not fallen.”
The FPM-LF relations have been strained over Cabinet shares. The LF insists on allocating five ministerial seats in addition to the deputy Prime Minister post which the FPM categorically rejects.
The LF leaked the highly confidential agreement to the media in recent days amid bickering with the FPM over the share that each of them should get in the new government.
no honor whatsoever, they didn't hold their end of the bargain...... shameless thieves.
in that case the President should resign as his election was the main part of that agreement
The big problem here is the family relationship between Aoun and Bassil. If not, I think that Aoun would have settled this long time ago by replacing Bassil who has done mistake after mistake. Now I think we have to wait for Aouns last breath before a rebellion takes place in FPM.
I think it would be naive to think that aoun has no influence over bassil and that basil's actions were made absent aoun's knowledge and approval.
The LF were used and abused and left out to dry. That is not the way to cement and reconcile Christians divide.
This is really saddening.....
Unless bassil knows that Aoun is covering up some sort of disease and that Bassil obviously knows of... acting like the boss, in order to become a future president by taking the dreadful initiative to break the inter Christian reconciliation. Afterall, we knew Aoun was appointed by Bashar, the next one will also be.
Are you also aware that Bassil canceled elections within the FPM at the local chapter level and every FPM official at the chapter level is appointed by Bassil.
Im not surprised. Like I say, after Michel Aoun...Bassil and perhaps the whole of FPM are finished. Sad if the whole movement falls apart, because there are some decent people and ideas there.