FPM Says Maarab Agreement a ‘Thing of the Past’

The Free Patriotic Movement mourned the Maarab Agreement with the Lebanese Forces on Monday assuring that the agreement is a “thing of the past.”

“Maarab Agreement has become a thing of the past that we won't return to. We can interact with the LF in the government and according to clear standards, but maybe a new and clearer agreement would be reached,” added the source on condition of anonymity.

“In principle, we can not deny the representation of anyone. But the basics of Cabinet formation must be respected mainly the sizes (of parliamentary blocs), the outcome of the elections must be respected,” he added.

Meanwhile, LF chief Samir Geagea assured that the agreement with the FPM “has not fallen.”

The FPM-LF relations have been strained over Cabinet shares. The LF insists on allocating five ministerial seats in addition to the deputy Prime Minister post which the FPM categorically rejects.

The LF leaked the highly confidential agreement to the media in recent days amid bickering with the FPM over the share that each of them should get in the new government.