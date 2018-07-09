Hariri, Kaag Talks Focus on CEDRE Conference Follow-Up

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri received on Monday at the Center House the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag, Hairir’s press office said.

After the meeting Kaag said: “I started a round of meetings. We are talking about the follow up to the CEDRE conference. The Netherlands has contributed with 200 million euro of grants with a 100 million euro to follow the reforms the new government will undertake.”

Kaag stressed “keenness to explore areas in terms of logistics, investment in agriculture but particularly production in line with the technology that the Netherlands has to offer and continue our assistance to Lebanon’s generous hosting of the Syrian refugees through our assistance programs to the UN.

“We had very good discussions starting this morning with president Aoun, Speaker Berri and now Prime Minister Hariri and I look forward to a very fruitful visit,” she added.

“The Netherlands is a friend of Lebanon and we look forward to strengthen this partnership even more than before, “she concluded.