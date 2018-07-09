Jumblat Says Power Ships to Blame for Deficit, Not Refugees

Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat stressed Monday that the Turkish power ships are “the main reason behind the budget deficit” and not the presence of Syrian refugees.

“Enough with the underestimation of people's intelligence by saying that the Lebanese economy could collapse due to the presence of the homeless Syrians,” Jumblat tweeted.

“Stop that cheap racist campaign. As if the collapse is needed in order to weaken Lebanon, impoverish it and keep it vulnerable without any immunity after Daraa was handed over to the (Syrian) regime,” he added.

“Put an end to the Turkish (power) ships, which are the main reason behind the budget deficit,” Jumblat went on to say.