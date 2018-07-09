Jumblat Says Power Ships to Blame for Deficit, Not Refugees
Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat stressed Monday that the Turkish power ships are “the main reason behind the budget deficit” and not the presence of Syrian refugees.
“Enough with the underestimation of people's intelligence by saying that the Lebanese economy could collapse due to the presence of the homeless Syrians,” Jumblat tweeted.
“Stop that cheap racist campaign. As if the collapse is needed in order to weaken Lebanon, impoverish it and keep it vulnerable without any immunity after Daraa was handed over to the (Syrian) regime,” he added.
“Put an end to the Turkish (power) ships, which are the main reason behind the budget deficit,” Jumblat went on to say.
Years ago you could have made peace with Israel and then amongst other things joined her National Electricity Grid and could have saved Lebanon millions.
In Lebanon, politicians fill their pockets with ports, fuel, and power ships. There are no biddings and transparency, the person who negotiates with XYZ is the one making hundreds of millions, and for some billions of dollars. They’re don’t want people to save money because they also control the generators mafias. SME specialized in these generators offer power subscriptions for amps, 5/10/15/20 and so on. These mafias are directly controlled by the warlords and the political class, they don’t want he state to provide 24/7 because they’d lose money. That’s how rotten Lebanon is and frankly, you Israelis can steal our oil, because it’ll at least benefit millions of people. If Lebanon gets to extract it, we won’t get a nickel on the dollar.... take it, cadeau, free of charge.