Berri Says Delay in Govt. Formation ‘Unjustified’

Delay in forming Lebanon’s government was reportedly described by Speaker Nabih Berri as “unjustified and detesting,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

Quoting Berri, visitors to the Speaker said “the delay and obstruction in lining up the Cabinet are unjustified and loathing,” adding that the “country is on the brink of disaster and the economic situation is growing worse. It is like a time bomb, which will cost us a lot if it explodes.”

“This indifference to the situation of the country is absolutely unacceptable,” Berri also said he “had no glimmer of hope the government will be put on the right track.”

Prime Minister-Saad Hariri was tasked with forming a new government on May 24.

The main obstacles hindering the mission of Hariri’s are the issues of Christian and Druze representation, with President Michel Aoun and the Free Patriotic Movement wrangling with the Lebanese Forces over seats and the Progressive Socialist Party demanding that it be allocated all three Druze portfolios.