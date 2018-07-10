Strong Lebanon MP Blames Jumblat for ‘Worsening Economic Situation’

Following Jumblat’s remarks on reasons that inflated Lebanon’s deficit, MP George Atallah, of the Strong Lebanon parliamentary bloc, replied lashing out at Jumblat and blaming him for “squandering public funds” when the Ministry of Displaced was led by PSP ministers, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

“Failure to push for a solution to the crisis of refugees is considered a national disloyalty. The first economic step should begin with the closure of the Central Fund for the Displaced,” said Atallah.

“You ask about the economy Walid Beik? The (Syrian) displacement crisis led to a 5% reduction of GDP 5%, increased the cost to the economy by $18 billion and doubled the unemployment rate to 35% and raised the proportion of crime to 60%?” he added.

“The economic situation came to what it is today thanks to you and people like you. The solution begins with closing the waste of funds, primarily the displaced fund which drained the State’s finances for over three decades without achieving its goals,” he added.

On Monday, Jumblat stressed that the Turkish power ships are “the main reason behind Lebanon’s budget deficit” and not the presence of Syrian refugees.

On Tuesday Jumblat also asked in a tweet: “Where are the serious reform steps to reduce deficit and preserve the cash instead of preaching collapse.”