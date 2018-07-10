Hariri Meets Berri, Warns against 'Encroaching on PM Jurisdiction'

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Tuesday urged political parties to “rise above disputes for the sake of the country's economy and stability,” as he warned against “encroaching on the jurisdiction of the prime minister.”

“I do not accept encroachment on the jurisdiction of the prime minister, the president or the parliament speaker, and I will not allow such an attempt at all,” said Hariri after talks with Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh.

He told reporters that he and the parliament speaker “agree on the need to speed up the cabinet formation process.”

“The regional situation, the need to expedite the economic cycle and the implementation of the CEDRE Conference recommendations oblige us to speed up the formation process,” Hariri added.

“Everyone must realize that the formation of the government is the top priority and we must rise above disputes for the sake of the country,” the PM-designate went on to say.

He urged all political parties to “sacrifice for the sake of the economy and stability.”

The meeting was held in the presence of caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, former MP Ghattas Khoury and former minister Bassem al-Sabaa.