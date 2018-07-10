Mobile version

Al-Rahi Meets Aoun, Says No Imminent Bassil-Geagea Meeting

by Naharnet Newsdesk 10 July 2018, 16:46
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi stressed Tuesday that internal unity is a priority as he rejected “bilateral alliances” and announced that Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea will not be meeting Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil anytime soon.

“What we care about is internal Lebanese unity... and all Lebanese must reconcile for the sake of their unity,” al-Rahi said after talks with President Michel Aoun in Baabda.

Rejecting “bilateral alliances,” the patriarch said “Bassil and Geagea will not meet at the moment,” while reassuring that “there are daily efforts to bring together all parties.”

Media reports had said that MP Ibrahim Kanaan of the FPM and caretaker Information Minister Melhem Riachi of the LF would soon “meet in Bkirki” in a bid to contain the growing disputes between their two parties.

LebanonBaabda Palace
Comments 10
Thumb ___flamethrower___ 10 July 2018, 19:34

Never has Lebanon seen an unbiased and impartial FPM patriarch like this one, ever!

Thumb ado.australia 10 July 2018, 19:44

Why is there a need for a meeting? Dr Geagea meets President Aoun... All is good. Geagea says no problem, Maareb agreement all good. Some undisclosed pussie or fake source says maarab agreement is over... who do you believe?

Thumb doodle-dude 10 July 2018, 20:10

lol

because after aoun and geagea met your bassil said 'geagea has no principles'.

Thumb ado.australia 10 July 2018, 20:14

Yes, as quoted by undisclosed sources? LOL if it not sad

Thumb justin 10 July 2018, 20:20

so ado according to you, there is nothing wrong between the LF and the FPM? Glad to hear that

Thumb ado.australia 10 July 2018, 20:22

Not nothing but much rubbish

Thumb ado.australia 10 July 2018, 20:28

Undisclosed souces say that Dr Geagea supports Belgium and President Aoun supports France

Thumb s.o.s 11 July 2018, 01:23

of course Aoun supports France, because he lived there as a REFUGEE for 15 straight years off French welfare, understand, they fed him and protected him. He owes them big time!

Thumb warrior 11 July 2018, 05:19

so when the Patriarch says : "“What we care about is internal Lebanese unity... and all Lebanese must reconcile for the sake of their unity,” that indicates to you all is good?

Thumb ado.australia 10 July 2018, 20:18

People laugh at President Trump and his fake news comment. Much to laugh at but also much to understand

