Al-Rahi Meets Aoun, Says No Imminent Bassil-Geagea Meeting

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi stressed Tuesday that internal unity is a priority as he rejected “bilateral alliances” and announced that Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea will not be meeting Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil anytime soon.

“What we care about is internal Lebanese unity... and all Lebanese must reconcile for the sake of their unity,” al-Rahi said after talks with President Michel Aoun in Baabda.

Rejecting “bilateral alliances,” the patriarch said “Bassil and Geagea will not meet at the moment,” while reassuring that “there are daily efforts to bring together all parties.”

Media reports had said that MP Ibrahim Kanaan of the FPM and caretaker Information Minister Melhem Riachi of the LF would soon “meet in Bkirki” in a bid to contain the growing disputes between their two parties.