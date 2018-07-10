LF Asks Its Officials Not to 'Respond to Any Attack'

The leadership of the Lebanese Forces party on Tuesday issued a memo to all its current and former ministers, MPs and officials, asking them not to respond to any verbal attack against the LF.

Tensions have surged recently between the LF and Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil amid wrangling over the share that the LF should get in the new government – the LF is demanding five ministerial portfolios in addition to the deputy PM post, a demand Bassil has rejected.

Bassil had recently mourned the landmark Maarab Agreement with the LF, saying it “no longer exists.”

Bassil's remarks prompted the LF to leak the content of the highly confidential document to the media.