Geagea Says Parties Should Facilitate Hariri’s Task in Forming Govt.

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea urged political parties to meet Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri halfway in his quest to form a new government.

“The general situation in the country can not bear any more delay in the cabinet formation,” said Geagea.

“Hariri is exerting strenuous efforts at that level, but all political parties must meet his endeavors so that a new government is formed,” added Geagea whose remarks came Tuesday during Women's Empowerment and Syndicates cadres graduation.

Several obstacles regarding the shares of political parties in the cabinet have been delaying the lineup of the government which Hariri was tasked with forming on May 24.