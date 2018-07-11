Berri Calls for Parliament Meeting to Elect Committees on Tuesday

Speaker Nabih Berri has called for a meeting of the Parliament on July 17 to elect members and heads of the parliamentary committees, MP Ali Bazzi said after the weekly meeting of MPs with Berri in Ain el-Tineh.

Bazzi said the Speaker has given some time for the parliamentary committees to be elected but “two months have passed since the parliamentary elections, and more than one month and a half since the designation of the premier (and the government has not been formed yet.)

“Therefore Berri has set July 17 as the date for electing the committees. If a progress is not recorded and a government is not formed, he may invite lawmakers for consultations in that regard,” he added.

Berri’s weekly meeting with lawmakers was his first since the parliamentary elections.