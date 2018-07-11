ISG Meets Hariri, Urges 'Balanced Govt. of National Unity'

Representatives of the International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) held talks Wednesday with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri at the Center House and urged the formation of an “inclusive, balanced government of national unity.”

At the meeting, the ISG shared a copy of the Aide Memoire, originally presented by the Group to President Michel Aoun on 14 June 2018.

“The Aide Memoire sets out some informal principles for consideration, in line with the statement adopted by the Ministerial meeting of the ISG on 8 December 2017, as well as with the outcome documents of the international conferences held in Rome, Paris and Brussels during the first half of 2018, and relevant U.N. Security Council Resolutions,” the ISG said in a statement.

The ISG encouraged that these principles be “taken into consideration as the incoming Government prepares its Ministerial Statement.”

The ISG and Hariri also discussed government formation and expressed “their hope that an inclusive, balanced government of national unity will be formed soon, enabling Lebanon to pursue the needed reforms,” the statement said.

The International Support Group has brought together the United Nations and the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union and the Arab League.

It was launched in September 2013 by the U.N. Secretary-General with former President Michel Suleiman to help “mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty and state institutions and to specifically encourage assistance for the Lebanese Army, Syrian refugees in Lebanon and host communities and government programs and public services impacted by the Syrian crisis.”