Jumblat Meets Hariri, Calls on Bassil Not to 'Destroy Economy'

Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat on Wednesday held talks with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri after which he lashed out at caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil.

“There is not a single country in the world... in which an official declares that this country is facing economic collapse due to the presence of refugees or other issues. This is a dangerous disease when one manipulates people's sentiments. It is dangerous to hold TV or radio interviews to attack the Lebanese economy and preach that the economy is on the verge of collapse,” Jumblat said.

Turning to the issue of the cabinet formation process, Jumblat said Hariri is exerting utmost effort to reach the “right formula.”

“We did not discuss portfolios. We only discussed our political and popular right to be represented,” he added.

Asked about offering possible concessions, Jumblat said he told President Michel Aoun that he cannot “make settlements” over the “Druze share” in the new government.

Responding to a question about Bassil's performance, especially regarding the cabinet formation process, Jumblat said: “It would be better if Minister Bassil would focus on foreign affairs instead of talking about the economy and destroying the economy.”