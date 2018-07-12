Arslan, Abi Khalil Hit Back at Jumblat with Blistering Attacks

Lebanese Democratic Party chief MP Talal Arslan and caretaker Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil of the Free Patriotic Movement on Thursday launched scorching verbal attacks on Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat.

Jumblat is “insisting on his crippling demand about monopolizing Druze representation in the government,” Arslan tweeted.

“He always makes false claims about being very keen on the rights of the Druze, which he has forfeited or sold for personal interests and in return for fortunes for him and some of his cronies who have built castles at the expense of the rights of the Druze and their endowment assets,” Arslan added.

“May God have mercy on Kamal Beik Jumblat, who had called for a law asking officials to declare the sources of their fortunes more than 60 years ago. The son (Walid Jumblat) and some of his thugs should honor this principle more than anyone else,” Arslan went on to say.

Abi Khalil meanwhile tweeted in response to remarks Jumblat had voiced overnight against FPM chief MP Jebran Bassil.

“Jumblat should take care of himself and his party and should leave this country to honorable politicians such as his son. It would be better if he rid the country of himself and of his hatred,” Abi Khalil added.

Jumblat had on Wednesday said that “it would be better if Minister Bassil would focus on foreign affairs instead of talking about the economy and destroying the economy.”