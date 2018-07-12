Kanaan, Riachi Meet al-Rahi in Bid to Heal FPM-LF Rift

MP Ibrahim Kanaan of the Free Patriotic Movement and caretaker Information Minister Melhem Riachi of the Lebanese Forces on Thursday met with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi amid efforts to contain a growing dispute between their parties.

Kanaan and Riachi, who arrived in Diman in the same car, held a brief meeting before their talks with the patriarch, al-Jadeed TV said.

“Kanaan and Riachi stressed to the patriarch that the reconciliation will continue and that there is no turning back, adding that the political implementation of the agreement is marred by flaws that need common evaluation,” the TV network added.

It said the two guests noted that they are not seeking a bilateral confessional alliance but rather a “pluralistic reconciliation.”

“The main objective behind the visit is to reassure the patriarch that there are no disputes and that the issue is only about political competition,” al-Jadeed reported.

The renewed FPM-LF bickering comes as the two parties wrangle over the Christian ministerial shares in the new Cabinet.

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil has recently announced that the FPM's landmark Maarab Agreement with the Lebanese Forces “no longer exists.”