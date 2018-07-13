Hariri: Sectarianism is the Worst Curse in Our Political System

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said that any citizen has the right to be surprised by the lack of agreement on forming the government, at a time when everyone is aware of the negative impact of the delay, Hariri's press office said on Friday.

“Everyone is wondering when will the government be formed and when will the workshop start to save the country? When will the state respect the promises of political, administrative and economic reform? And when will the graduates celebrate employment opportunities and not just receiving the certificate of graduation from university?” said Hariri.

Hariri’s remarks came during his sponsorship of the graduation of AUST University students at the Seaside.

He said: “It is not strange for AUST University to be called the university of hawks in Lebanon. This university has risen 30 years ago and has been able to take a leading position in the front lines of universities as a result of the efforts of its founders, teachers and graduates.

Today we celebrate the graduation of a new class of hawks, and we see the joy in the eyes of young men and women, in the eyes of Dean Hiam Sakr and all the professors, and above all in the eyes of the families who have been waiting for this moment for years.

July is usually the month of graduates from all Lebanese universities and schools. The class of today is similar to the rest of the classes that include thousands of graduates from different disciplines. I read on their faces questions addressed to the decision makers in Lebanon.

I want to tell you frankly that these questions are legitimate.

They have existed for fifty years, and you and your families are asking them. But now there can no longer be excuses, and it is no longer possible for young people to cover any failure or accept any justification.

Yes, these questions are legitimate, because any citizen has the right to be surprised by the lack of agreement on forming the government, at a time when everyone is aware of the negative impact of the delay.

These questions are legitimate, because everyone has the right to take his certificate and know where he is headed, in which country he will work, and the responsibility of the state in securing jobs.

Everyone has the right to know why the rights of the communities should prevail over the rights of the state and why the quota policy should prevail over the norms and the constitution.

This is why I do not see today’s celebration as an occasion to give advice to graduates. I do not want to play this role and I do not want to give you a list of promises that we are used to hear at graduation ceremonies.

But I would like to honestly tell you that if you are looking for ways to break the sectarian chains in Lebanon, it is my job to look with you, because all the experiences in the country have shown that sectarianism is the worst curse in our political system.

My wish is to be one of you, to think like you, work with you and stand before you. My wish is to dream of the Lebanon you dream of, the Lebanon where you want to work and live and that you want to consider the most beautiful country in the Levant.

I always say that my confidence in the country, after my belief in God, is unshakable. With you, Lebanon has to progress and succeed in passing from the state of sects to the state of institutions.

Congratulations for your graduation and to all the parents with whom we share the joy of celebration.

In conclusion, I would like to tell you that the father of Martyr Prime Minister Rafic Hariri was a farmer who had nothing. He worked in the land and educated his children. Each one of you is capable of doing the same. Rafic Hariri studied and worked, and founded the Hariri Foundation because he wanted to see in each person who needed help another Rafic Hariri. Each one of you will hopefully be Rafic Hariri. I thank you and I thank Mrs. Hiam for giving me the chance to be with you and I wish the graduates, the administration and faculty success. I will always serve this country and its interest”.

At the end of the ceremony, the President of the University presented Premier Hariri with a shield, and the fashion design students presented him with a cloak specially designed for him.