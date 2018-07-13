Hizbullah Official: Govt. Delay May be Part of Saudi Scheme
A senior Hizbullah official suggested Friday that the delay in the government formation process could be “part of a Saudi scheme.”
“The ongoing delay in the government formation process in Lebanon may be part of a Saudi scheme to evade the results of the parliamentary elections and blow up the size and shares of some of their tools in the government,” Sheikh Ali Daamoush, the deputy head of Hizbullah's Executive Council, said.
He noted that such a scheme would be aimed at “advancing their policies against the resistance and its allies in Lebanon.”
“The Lebanese must realize that this scheme is not in Lebanon's interest and that it is an attempt to undermine political stability,” Daamoush warned, adding that it is in everyone's interest to “preserve stability.”
Urging Lebanese to “seek Lebanon's interest and not to be subordinates to foreign forces,” the Hizbullah official called for expediting the Cabinet formation process and warned that “any delay will contribute to aggravating the economic and financial situation which has reached difficult and dangerous levels.”
I disagree Hajj "insert name here". The delay in government formation is caused by, you guessed it, Frank Stallone.
And the sheep will nod in agreement, because sheep are sheep.
Saudi Arabia has nothing to do with the delay, Bassil does.
the Saudis are fucked-up on all sides, they lost in Syria, they are losing in Yemen while stuck in Bahrain.. what left!? insisting on gaining some influence in Lebanon although harming its people and its economy, and who are the players that aiding them!? Al Mustahbal, Walid and Ja3Ja3... Cows and Traitors.
Thank you southern for being patriotic and for posting as such.
I wanted to thank you for briefing me on the condition of the saudis and their schemes. I was impressed how swiftly you revealed the saudi accomplices in Lebanon. Your techniques are nothing short of genius.
I am thankful to you for molding me into the person that I have become. I owe you....
Please, never stop posting.
The World is Listening.
But patty, Al Mustahbal and the Aounists are allies now remember.. ask Nicolas Sehnaoui and Jebran Bassil. Are the Aounists also Saudis, Cows and Traitors? I mean why not, a few couple of month ago they were being called Zionists by your lot.
"Govt. Delay May be Part of Saudi Scheme"
and also the Thai boys got trapped in the cave as a result of a Saudi Scheme.
Iranian terrorist!
the habitantes of Nahariya share your statement, since they speak the same language as you... anti-Lebanese and anti-Iranian, their enemies.
*read inhabitants
Urging Lebanese to “seek Lebanon's interest and not to be subordinates to foreign forces,”
An iranian owned and operated traitor terrorist is talking about being "subordinates to foreign forces"!!!!!
The irony..........
It sure seems like a Saudi scheme to me:)
It is the Saudis who don't want to give the LF the number of ministers they are asking for.
It is the Saudis who are insisting on making Arslan a minister.
It is the Saudis who are insisting on including anti Mustaqbal ministers in the cabinet.