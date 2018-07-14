Aoun Calls on Lebanese to Help Fight Corruption
President Michel Aoun on Saturday has called on the Lebanese people to cooperate with the State in its fight against corruption.
“The Lebanese are invited to help the country in combating corruption because there is no possibility of achieving reform in a society whose people do not cooperate with its state in the face against corruption,” the Presidency said on Twitter.
Great idea!
How about you start by declaring your wealth to the public, the wealth of Bassil and that of your daughters?
Lead by example
Never has Lebanon known or seen a president who is verbally intent on fighting corruption like this one, ever!
Joke of the year! Michel is corruption personified and his family is the worst, they outbest the hariri clan.
The aouns : Michel, his nepotistic Alain. His in law #1 Bassil, his inlaw # Roukoz. Then, the least important ones for the misogynistic family, the daughters hired in the cabinets as attachés.
Ma a7la beit Hariri in comparison.
You ask me : "Puppet, do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer : "I sure do"
You Ask me : "Puppet, why do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer: " I dunno, I just do"
This hair dyed 125cm tall pos dangerously raises my blood pressure each time he uses and abuses of demagoguery. He reminds me of another loser, the now extinct Marine LePen.....
This maniac is a joke... rather a real life joker!
What an insult to the Lebanese people...
He and sone in law deserved to assassinated
Aoun Calls on Lebanese to Help Fight Corruption
and how are they supposed to do that???
Maybe the taxi driver, the teacher, the guy who sells falafel are corrupt and not him, his ministers, and his government officials.
Stage one towards this goal - throw out all the politicians.
Stage two - Bring in a government of technocrats.
Three years and you'll see a great difference.