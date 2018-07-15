Geagea and al-Rahi Discuss Cabinet Formation Process
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea held a closed-door meeting with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on the sidelines of a mass marking St. Charbel Day in the town of Bqaa Kafra, the LF said.
The talks “tackled the Cabinet formation issue,” the LF said in a statement.
During his sermon, al-Rahi called for “forming the new government that the people are awaiting,” warning that “any delay in its formation has its political, economic, social and security repercussions.”
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming the new government on May 24.
Several obstacles are hindering his mission, especially political wrangling over the Christian and Druze shares.
