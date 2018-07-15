Mobile version

Geagea and al-Rahi Discuss Cabinet Formation Process

by Naharnet Newsdesk 15 July 2018, 11:50
W460

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea held a closed-door meeting with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on the sidelines of a mass marking St. Charbel Day in the town of Bqaa Kafra, the LF said.

The talks “tackled the Cabinet formation issue,” the LF said in a statement.

During his sermon, al-Rahi called for “forming the new government that the people are awaiting,” warning that “any delay in its formation has its political, economic, social and security repercussions.”

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming the new government on May 24.

Several obstacles are hindering his mission, especially political wrangling over the Christian and Druze shares.

Lebanon
Comments 3
Thumb galaxy 15 July 2018, 12:24

"Several obstacles are hindering his mission, especially political wrangling over the Christian and Druze shares."

But according to the terror militia it is Saudi Arabia behind it.

Hizbullah Official: Govt. Delay May be Part of Saudi Scheme
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/248457-hizbullah-official-govt-delay-may-be-part-of-saudi-scheme

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 15 July 2018, 17:10

The Ayatollah of Rockinrolla has spoken we blame everything on our enemies....

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 15 July 2018, 17:10

The Ayatollah of Rockinrolla has spoken we blame everything on our enemies....

Reply Report