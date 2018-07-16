Report: Parliament to Elect Members of its Committees

The Parliament Bureau will hold its first meeting since the May parliamentary elections in Ain el-Tineh to discuss the council’s activity in the next stage, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

The Parliament is expected to convene on Tuesday to elect members of its various parliamentary committees, said the newspaper.

Lebanese Forces MP George Adwan will reportedly be elected as head of the administrative and justice committee, said the daily.

Adwan’s elections “comes as a moral compensation for the LF’s withdrawal from the Parliament Bureau which was led by former MP Antoine Zahra,” according to the daily.

AMAL Movement MP, Yassin Jaber, will reportedly head the foreign affairs committee.

Meanwhile, the finance and budget committee will remain with an MP of the Free Patriotic Movement.

The public works and defense parliamentary committees will be led by al-Mustaqbal Movement.

Meanwhile, the media and communications committee will be led by Hizbullah MP.

Quoting unnamed sources, the daily said that the session may not take long because the draft was earlier agreed by consensus between all the parliamentary blocs.

The representation of blocs at the committees is proportional to their representation at parliament.

On holding the session before the formation of the Cabinet, political sources said: “the delay in the Cabinet formation led to scheduling the session.”

Heads of parliamentary committees should have been elected soon after the parliamentary elections.