Hajjar: Energy Ministers Since 2002 Failed to Solve Electricity Crisis

All ministers who have led Lebanon’s energy ministry since the year 2002 have failed to find a solution for the problematic sector of electricity, al-Mustaqbal MP Mohammed Hajjar said on Monday.

“The entire energy ministers since 2002 until today have not been able to fix the electricity crisis,” he told LBCI station in an interview, noting that corruption is the main reason delaying any possible progress in the file.

Pointing out to the extent of public funds’ squandering and corruption in the State’s institutions, he said: “Some political parties have the mafias of generators and fuel (businesses) covered.”

Hajjar’s remarks came as Lebanon welcomed Sunday a Turkish power generating ship off the Lebanese coastal town of Jiye.

Under a deal with the government, the ship will supply Lebanon with 200 additional megawatts that will be free of charge in the first three months.

Hajjar said the ship was received in Lebanon “on condition that the Jiye thermal power production plant be dismantled in order to protect the area from pollution.”

But later on Monday, it was reported that the ship was banned from docking in Jiye. No further details were reported.

Lebanon has been plagued with power outages since the 1975 civil war. Efforts to find a solution for its long time crisis have all failed in light of disagreements among political parties over the means to tackle the problem.