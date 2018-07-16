Turkish Power Vessel Banned from Entering Jiye Plant

A Turkish power generating vessel was “banned” on Monday from entering the coastal area of Jiye power plant to be connected to it “despite completing all the technical preparations for its entrance,” the National News Agency reported.

NNA added that the ship had arrived at the boundaries of the plant when it was notified to sail back “under the pretext that it had no official license.”

The vessel was towed away by a specialized vessel.

The vessel was supposed to supply Lebanon, under a deal with government, with 200 additional megawatts that will be free of charge in the first three months.

For the past few years, Lebanon has been relying on two other Turkish power ships to cover some of its power generation deficit – the Fatmagül Sultan and the Orhan Bey.