Hariri: Govt. within 1 or 2 Weeks, No Dispute with Bassil

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri announced Monday that the new government will be formed within “one or two weeks,” as he denied the presence of any dispute with Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil.

“God willing, the government will be formed within one or two weeks,” Hariri said in a chat with reporters.

“Communication is still ongoing with everyone and nothing prevents me from meeting Minister Jebran Bassil. We are not at odds,” Hariri added.

“Through calm communication, we are working on creating a positive atmosphere, and last week we managed to pacify the political rhetoric between the Lebanese Forces and the FPM and this atmosphere will lead to positive results,” the PM-designate went on to say, reassuring that “the atmosphere is now better than last week.”

And noting that he will meet President Michel Aoun soon, Hariri emphasized that the new government will be a “national accord Cabinet in which everyone will be represented.”

He added: “I am the prime minister-designate and I am the one who forms the government in consensus with the president.”

Hariri was tasked with forming the new government on May 24.

Several obstacles are hindering his mission, especially political wrangling over the Christian and Druze shares.