Jumblat Says FPM Has 'Taken Over the State'
Political bickering intensified between Free Patriotic Movement chief, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat with the latter accusing the FPM of “taking power over the State,” al-Joumhouria daily reported Tuesday.
The conflict between the two expanded from the share of the Druze community in the new Cabinet, to the controversial issue of Syrian refugees’ return to their homeland, said the daily.
Jumblat believes the return of the majority of refugees is impossible under the so-called Decree No. 10 issued by the Syrian government, warning of the “traps that some are setting.”
Bassil recently said that political and economic life will soon be resumed between Lebanon and Syria.
The Urban Renewal Law, commonly known as Decree 10, allows the Syrian government to take private property to create zoned developments, compensating owners with shares of the new projects.
Under Decree 10, once Syria's government designates a development zone, authorities have one month to publicly notify landowners of the shares option.
Those with deeds in government registries automatically receive shares, but those without must prove ownership within 30 days.
On Bassil’s announcement on the “imminent resumption of political and economic life between Lebanon and Syria,” Jumblat has said “those who took this position are taking advantage of the circumstances that helped Bashar Assad regain Daraa, in order to return to the days of the past, and then ironically talk about sovereignty and independence.”
Asked whether he believes the upcoming Lebanese government should engage in dialogue with the Syrian government, Jumblat said: “The FPM is not waiting for the government to take such a step. It has long been sending ministers to Damascus each Monday. They have seized the Lebanese State.”
Relations between Lebanon and Syria had been strained, especially with the 29-year Syrian Occupation of Lebanon, accusations of Syrian intervention within Lebanese politics before and after withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon, and suspicions of Syria assassinating Lebanese political figures like former prime minister Rafik Hariri.
Syria officially recognized Lebanon's sovereignty in 2008.
وكانت معلومات نشرتها وسائل الإعلام اللبنانية قد كشفت أن باسيل طالب مؤخرا بالحصول على 7 وزراء للتيار و4 وزراء للرئيس عون وأن يكون هناك وزير درزي من حصة رئيس الجمهورية. وذكرت أن باسيل يريد أن تصل حصة التيار الوطني الحر وحلفائه إلى 20 وزيرا.
Question to Junblatt: When you voted for Aoun as president, what did you expect would happen?
Sit back now and enjoy the show.
Mr. Junblatt of the Progressive Socialist Party has earned by utmost respect and deepest admiration for accusing the FPM of “taking power over the State,”.
Never has Lebanon known or seen a feudal capitalist yet progressive and socialist party leader like this one, ever!
Good for them! You only have yourself, Hariri and Geagea to blame for allowing Bassil to do it to you.
you brought the lube, what did you expect them to do with it? I bet it hurts, but stop whining!
I am not sure if WJ ever accpeted Clown as president as claimed by some as it did not require his vote. That said though I dont understand why he keeps standing up for the 1.5MM refugees in Lebanon? Is he trying to appease the Syrian regime again or is he convinced that the refugee situation is going to get worse? Point being here who beleives that these refugees would ever go back to Syria? I dont see why they would, Lebanon not only offers a better place to live in but also their income both from the UN and finding work in lebanon will keep them there. This guy usually has his weather vane on whilst most are whistling into the wind....dont know what his game is exactly but you know hes upto something lol.