Bukhari Says SA Encourages Expedited Cabinet Formation

Saudi Arabia encourages Lebanon to expedite the formation of the government in order to maintain security and stability, Saudi Charge d'Affaires in Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari said on Tuesday.

Bukhari noted the “serious” efforts of President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to lineup a new Cabinet.

His remarks came during a visit he paid to Lebanon’s Fouad Chehab Museum.

He said that Saudi Arabia encourages Lebanon to “accelerate the formation of the Cabinet in a balanced manner to achieve national unity in order to achieve the security and stability of Lebanon.”