Chris Rampling Appointed New UK Ambassador to Lebanon

Chris Rampling MBE has been appointed as British ambassador to Lebanon, replacing Hugo Shorter who has served as the kingdom's envoy since 2015, the British embassy said on Tuesday.

Shorter “will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Rampling will take up his appointment in September 2018,” the embassy said in a statement.

Rampling has served as UK Permanent Representation to the EU’s Political and Security Committee, and Foreign, Defense and Development Counselor.

He has also occupied several Foreign and Commonwealth Office posts and served as Deputy Head of Mission of British Embassy Amman and Political and Press Officer of British Embassy Tripoli.