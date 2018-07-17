Kanaan: No Veto on Giving LF 'Sovereign Portfolio'

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc announced Tuesday that it does not have a “veto” on allocating a so-called sovereign ministerial portfolio to the Lebanese Forces.

The four portfolios labeled in Lebanon as sovereign are defense, foreign affairs, finance and interior.

Speaking after the bloc's weekly meeting, MP Ibrahim Kanaan added that “the Strong Lebanon bloc is not forming the government and does not want a role in the formation process.”

Rejecting accusations that the bloc is obstructing the process, Kanaan said: “Constitutionally, this is the responsibility of the prime minister-designate and the president.”

Turning to the issue of giving one of the three Druze seats to MP Talal Arslan, Kanaan added: “We have explained our vision for the electoral equation that gave us four MPs in Chouf and Aley and we are demanding that that be respected.”

“We are not inventing rules and we are demanding equality among everyone under the same constitutional rule,” the lawmaker went on to say.