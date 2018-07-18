Mashnouq Meets Saudi Counterpart in Jeddah

Caretaker Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq met with his Saudi counterpart Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Nayif in Jeddah where discussions touched on the Lebanese-Saudi relations and the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, LBCI station said on Wednesday.

The Saudi Minister received Mashnouq at his summer Palace in Jeddah, where he was received by senior interior ministry officials and the Saudi National Security Council.

Mashnouq and Nayif then held a closed-door meeting and discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

The Saudi official stressed the Kingdom's “keenness on Lebanon’s stability and on facing the Iranian expansion in the Arab world and Africa,” said LBCI.

Nayif also discussed the convening of the Lebanese Saudi Council soon after the formation of the next government in Lebanon.

The Saudi minister held a dinner banquet in Mashnouq honor.

Mashnouq is expected to return Wednesday evening to Beirut.