Berri Says Lebanon Preparing to Legalize Medicinal Marijuana
The Lebanese parliament will soon review legislation to legalize medicinal marijuana, Speaker Nabih Berri announced on Wednesday, as authorities seek ways to jumpstart the country's struggling economy.
With public debt at 150% of GDP, the third highest rate in the world, Lebanon charged consulting firm McKinsey & Company with setting out a vision to revitalize growth.
McKinsey's proposal, submitted this month to President Michel Aoun, included a recommendation to legalize and regularize the production and sale of marijuana.
Lebanese lawmakers may soon take action, Berri told the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Elizabeth Richard.
"Lebanon's parliament is preparing to study and adopt the necessary laws to legalize the growth and consumption of hash for medicinal purposes, like a number of European countries and some U.S. states," said Berri.
Consuming, growing and selling marijuana are all illegal in Lebanon.
But in the eastern Bekaa Valley, long marginalized by the central government, its widespread production has become a multi-million-dollar industry.
That could be brought under the government's wing, said caretaker Trade and Economy Minister Raed Khoury.
He told reporters this month that McKinsey's proposal included "establishing areas to grow cannabis for medical purposes, within a comprehensive legal, regulatory framework."
Cannabis production blossomed during Lebanon's 1975-1990 conflict. Even when the chaos of conflict ended, authorities struggled to clamp down on the trade.
Security forces regularly bust attempted drug exports at Beirut airport and have also gone to the source, destroying thousands of hectares (acres) of marijuana fields.
Growers have fought back and farmers have protested of the lack of a viable alternative for their livelihood. In 2012, they fired rockets at army bulldozers trying to raze their product.
The trade is mostly controlled by powerful families in the country's east, many of whom are well-connected enough to evade arrest warrants or jail time.
Activists have called for the decriminalization of marijuana use, and Lebanon's Druze leader Walid Jumblat is one of the country's oldest legalization advocates.
Cannabis is typically planted in the springtime in Lebanon and harvested in September, then sun-dried for three days, chilled and pressed.
The economy has been in a downward spiral for years, with political divisions paralyzing the government and corruption draining resources.
The outbreak of violence in neighboring Syria in 2011 added to those woes, keeping tourists away and triggering an influx of refugees that has strained public services.
Legalize all drugs and let them be sold in real pharmacies and include VAT on it. Captagon used to be sold in regular pharmacies in Europe a few years ago, college students used to take it to be able to study day and night. basically, it's like redbull but stronger which can also be dealdy. Not so long ago I read on Naharnet that a kid in America died of a heart attack after drinking 4 redbulls and a coffee from Starbucks.... yet none are illegal. Finally, Hashish destroys neurones, but it can have benefits too, look at jumblatt, it helps him controle his mood swings!
Great idea and a boon to the economy regardless of the blatantly cynical reason Berri's suggesting it now. It's his reaction to Jamil Al Sayyed's attacks on Amal and that they'd done nothing for the Beqaa. Come to think of it what has Hezbollah done for the Beqaa since 1993 except protect the drug lords, car thieves and hijackers, arms smugglers, etc ..?
Sounds like a way to expand upon Amal's ability to be the franchisee on the drug business in Lebanon. Its a way for Berry to appease his many supporters in the fertile areas whose bigger income is the growing of these crops. This way he opens up a way to an increase in their livelihood. This is all fine and dandy but these farmers have had little if any experience in doing anything legal lol. Should be a cultural shock for them lol.