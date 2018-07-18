Israel Combs Area Close to Technical Fence with Lebanon

Israeli troops have combed the area close to the technical fence with Lebanon in al-Abbara region as part of preparations to resume the construction of a separation wall, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

NNA said the troops have combed an area between the towns of Kfar Kila and al-Adayseh.

Israeli troops have heavily deployed in the area, meanwhile UNIFIL troops of the Spanish contingent deployed on the opposite side, NNA said.

Enemy forces have also piled up dirt barriers beside the technical fence opposite to the entrance to Mays al-Jabal.