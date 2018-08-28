France's Environment Minister Hulot Announces Resignation

France's Environment Minister Hulot Announces Resignationإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
France's Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot, one of the most popular members of President Emmanuel Macron's government, announced his resignation on Tuesday.
"I am taking the decision to leave the government," he said on France Inter radio, adding that he felt "all alone" on environmental issues within the cabinet.
After all blabla of Macron about the enviroment...Macron is a ambiental terrorist, defends the exponential increase of the Islamic Enviroment in Lebannon, knowing very well, that increase is very toxic to the Cristhian comunities...we see that in the arab islamic nations...