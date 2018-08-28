Mobile version

France's Environment Minister Hulot Announces Resignation

by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 August 2018, 10:33
France's Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot, one of the most popular members of President Emmanuel Macron's government, announced his resignation on Tuesday.

"I am taking the decision to leave the government," he said on France Inter radio, adding that he felt "all alone" on environmental issues within the cabinet.

SourceAgence France Presse
