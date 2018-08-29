Iran Foreign Minister in Surprise Erdogan Talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was on Wednesday holding previously unannounced talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, the Turkish presidency said.
Zarif went into the talks at the headquarters of Erdogan's ruling party, as expectations grow of an offensive in the Idlib province of northwest Syria bordering Turkey by Tehran's ally President Bashar al-Assad.
