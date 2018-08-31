U.S. Says Canada Has Made 'No Concessions on Agriculture' in NAFTA Talks

Canada has not compromised on a key sticking point in talks with the United States on the rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, a U.S. official said Friday.

As the fourth and final day of negotiations got underway between Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canada's managed dairy market remained a roadblock.

"The negotiations between the United States and Canada are ongoing. There have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture," a USTR spokesperson told AFP.