Trump Says Expecting 'Positive' New Letter from N. Korea's Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he was expecting a "positive" new letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, indicating that negotiations on denuclearizing the peninsula remain alive after weeks of apparent deadlock.

"I know that a letter is being delivered to me, a personal letter from Kim Jong Un to me, that was handed at the border," Trump told reporters traveling with him on board Air Force One.

"I think it's going to be a positive letter."