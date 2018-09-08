Rockets Fired at Iraq's Basra Airport

Unidentified assailants fired four rockets at Iraq's Basra airport on Saturday, security sources said, as the death toll from several days of protests over poor public services climbed to 12.

The main southern city has been rocked by protests since Tuesday, with demonstrators setting ablaze the government building, the Iranian consulate and the offices of militias and political parties close to Tehran after the hospitalisation of 30,000 people who had drunk polluted water.

It was not clear who fired the rockets, which struck inside the airport's perimeter, the sources said.

Airport staff said flights were not affected.

The US consulate in Basra is located near the airport.