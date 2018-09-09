S. Sudan Plane Crashes with about 20 on Board

A 19-seater plane crashed into a lake in the center of South Sudan on Sunday, a regional official told AFP, adding "many on board are feared dead."

"We have not yet established full details of the airline but what we know it is a 19-seater plane coming from Juba to Yirol this morning," said regional information minister for the Eastern Great Lakes state Taban Abel Aguek.

"When it arrived the weather was so foggy and when it tried to land it crashed into Lake Yirol adjacent to Yirol town. Its so sad. Many people on board are feared dead. We are still establishing details," he said.

He said the Anglican Bishop of Yirol, Simon Adut, was confirmed among the dead.

The United Nations radio station Radio Miraya reported there were only three survivors, and posted a picture on its Twitter account of the twisted wreckage of the plane submerged in water.