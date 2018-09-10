U.S. Threatens to Sanction ICC Judges
The United States threatened Monday to arrest and prosecute judges and other officials of the International Criminal Court if it moves to charge any American who served in Afghanistan with war crimes.
White House National Security Advisor John Bolton called the Hague-based rights body "unaccountable" and "outright dangerous" to the United States, Israel and other allies, and said any probe of U.S. service members would be "an utterly unfounded, unjustifiable investigation."
"If the court comes after us, Israel or other U.S. allies, we will not sit quietly," Bolton said.
"U.S. Threatens to Sanction ICC Judges"
the title must say:
U.S. threatens to arrest and prosecute judges
a lot of difference... but anyway, didn't U.S. claim to be a democratic and free society, or only when it suits them! ?
America is what it's: invaders, killers and abusers and now intl justice hunter.
because there is difference between a corrupted court like STL that was set specifically for political purposes and the International Criminal Court.
Are u talking about international la haigue court? The same court iran went to few days ago to sue the states...
It is nice to be with justice when it suits u....
You mean the democratic State of Iran looooool?
Batriotic,
there is a vast difference between democracies and hypocrisies. In the US you can demonstrate and even burn a flag in your demonstration, in Iran you would be killed. In a democracy you can vote for whom you like, in Iran you would have one Ayatollah to vote for. In a democracy you can exercise your religious rights and attend a mosque or church, in Iran you would be thrown into religious jail. In a democracy you can go into nice restaurant and enjoy a glass of wine with your meal, in Iran you would get shot. In a democracy you can take your case against the state to court, in Iran you would get shot..... Is that enough dissimilarities for you? Oh I forgot to mention in a democracy you would need to get a driving licence for your Moped, in Lebanon and Iran you simply ride a numberless moped with the picture of the bearded goat and flip flops on...or one of the thousands of heroes with beards and Photoshop heads....