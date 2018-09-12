Trump Signs Order Permitting Sanctions for Foreign Election Meddling
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday allowing punitive sanctions on foreigners who interfere in U.S. elections, two years after Russia allegedly meddled on his behalf in the presidential campaign.
"We have seen signs of not just Russia, but from China, and capabilities potentially from Iran, and even North Korea," interfering in the run-up to the November 6 congressional elections, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said, announcing the new order.
Used to be the North Koreans, now Ruskies, Iranian's and we cannot forget the Chinese to are heavy into interference on the net.
Interestingly though Iran has recently ranked as the highest country propagating false information stories on multimedia! Facebook alone shut down over 900 pages putting out false news all emanating from Iran. Oh yeah they are a very peaceful Islamic republic....