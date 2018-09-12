Trump Signs Order Permitting Sanctions for Foreign Election Meddling

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday allowing punitive sanctions on foreigners who interfere in U.S. elections, two years after Russia allegedly meddled on his behalf in the presidential campaign.

"We have seen signs of not just Russia, but from China, and capabilities potentially from Iran, and even North Korea," interfering in the run-up to the November 6 congressional elections, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said, announcing the new order.