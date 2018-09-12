Apple Unveils iPhone Xs Premium Smartphone in Two Sizes
Apple unveiled upgrades to its priciest iPhones on Wednesday as part of an effort to boost its position in the premium smartphone market.
The California tech giant revealed its iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, updating the top-of-the line handsets released a year earlier.
The company also announced new health features for its next-generation Apple Watch including one allowing users to take their own electrocardiogram and another that detects when a person falls.