Mobile version

Apple Unveils iPhone Xs Premium Smartphone in Two Sizes

by Naharnet Newsdesk 12 September 2018, 21:27
W460

Apple unveiled upgrades to its priciest iPhones on Wednesday as part of an effort to boost its position in the premium smartphone market.

The California tech giant revealed its iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, updating the top-of-the line handsets released a year earlier.

The company also announced new health features for its next-generation Apple Watch including one allowing users to take their own electrocardiogram and another that detects when a person falls.

SourceAgence France Presse
Technology
Comments 1
Thumb s.o.s 15 September 2018, 21:44

Ridiculous pricing. Fifteen hundred dollars for the high end model. Prices rose by 152% for the entry level iPhones over the past 10 years. Whilst Ferrari for instance only rose by 66%.

Reply Report