Report: No U.S. Plans to Interfere in Lebanon Govt. Formation

The United States is “keen” on Lebanon’s political stability and “encourages” the formation of a new government but “without showing any intention” to intervene directly in this regard mainly the “inclusion of Hizbullah” in the new Cabinet, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

The daily said that “visitors to the U.S.” have reflected keenness of US officials on Lebanon’s political stability, regularity of its constitutional institutions and encouragement for lining up a Cabinet “without any intention to directly interfere in this process.”

According to the US officials, the security situation in Lebanon remains a key priority for the United States, and Washington welcomes the efforts of the Lebanese security services to maintain stability in Lebanon and to combat terrorist organizations.

It also “places in its priorities the continued full support of the Lebanese army to enable it to carry out its tasks.”

Although the US officials view Hizbullah as a “hostile terrorist organization, posing a threat to Lebanon and the stability in the region,” but it is interesting to note that these officials did not speak of any American veto to involve the party in the government, it said.

"We have already confirmed our position that the formation of the Lebanese government is a Lebanese affair," one official said in response to a direct question about Hizbullah’s participation in the government.