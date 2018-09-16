LF Shows 'Flexibility' as PSP Says Won't 'Eliminate' Itself

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri does not have a “new Cabinet line-up” but is rather trying to capitalize on the previous format that he has presented to President Michel Aoun, sources close to Hariri said.

“The Lebanese Forces party has showed flexibility over the past hours regarding President Michel Aoun's suggestion that the LF's share include a state minister, but it has not given a decisive answer to the PM-designate regarding this proposal,” the sources told Asharq al-Awsat daily in remarks published Sunday.

“The LF is waiting to be officially informed of the types of the other portfolios it would get while insisting that one of them should be the defense portfolio or the energy portfolio,” the sources added.

A senior PSP official meanwhile told the newspaper that his party is “counting on Hariri's efforts and his honest intentions.”

“We are willing to help him but we will not eliminate ourselves as some are demanding,” the official added.