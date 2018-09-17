Report: Lebanon Faces Growing Challenges with Stalled Cabinet

The formation of Lebanon’s government has become “more than necessary” in view of the serious “economic challenges, regional developments and Israeli threats,” the country faces, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

Sources close to Speaker Nabih Berri told the daily that “the worsening economic situation, the possible military developments in the Syrian territory, Israel’s relentless attempts to steal Lebanon’s oil and the latest of winds of naturalization,” all constitute a challenge to Lebanon.

They stressed the need for quick action saying “these challenges pose a national threat. National duty calls to expedite the formation of the government. Lebanon is in danger,” they said.

Meanwhile, ministerial sources also “raised a red flag” saying Lebanon is in an economic crisis,” noting that economic bodies, workers and trade union sectors may escalate movements to press officials into agreeing on a government format.

The parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee is expected to discuss the country's “ailing” economy during its meeting today, said the daily.

According to the newspaper, Lebanon’s deficit has reached $ 1.91 billion by the end of April 2018 compared to $ 844.73 million in 2017.

PM-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming a new Cabinet on May 24 but his mission has since been delayed because of wrangling between political parties over shares and portfolios.