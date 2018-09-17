Report: Lebanon Accelerates Solution for Housing Loans Crisis

Report: Lebanon Accelerates Solution for Housing Loans Crisisإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Lebanese state has reportedly put forward three proposals to address the growing housing loans crisis threatening “social security” amid "positive" signs that the loans could be “revived” after a halt of six months, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Monday.
The Finance Ministry and Lebanon’s Central Bank, Banque du Liban, are set to address the crisis in a bid to contain the negative repercussions, said the daily.
On July 8, Lebanon's Public Corporation for Housing announced that no applications for housing loans will be accepted from July 9.
In March, the total amount allocated for housing loans subsidized by BDL had been reduced due to unprecedented demand.
Asharq al-Awsat said these indicators come in light of reports that BDL will issue a support package to revive the Lebanese economy in the next fiscal year. “Naturally, there will be a part dedicated to supporting housing loans,” said the daily.
the solution starts by seizing the "housing money" taken illegally by some politicians, regardless of the side they belong to. that could float the "iskan corporarion" for at least 10 years.
Who is going to make the government liable for the stealing trigger? Beirut cannot support its growing population, you have 2 million additional visitors in the country half of which are in the capital placing further drain on the economy. Berry is placing tremendous pressure for the government to subsidize loans for his growing populous at the expense of the rest of the land. Who is going to oppose that a senile president or a power driven son in law? Lebanon is up the old proverbial S. Creek without a paddle.
The state shouldn’t provide any services but issuing identification papers such as passports. Everything else should be privatized from roads to health care and housing.