Mobile version

Focher Meets Aoun: Macron to Visit Lebanon in February

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 17 September 2018, 14:23
W460

French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Focher visited President Michel Aoun on Monday where he asserted that Macron’s trip to Lebanon will take place in February, the Presidency media office said on Twitter.

Foucher discussed the latest developments with Aoun and the bilateral relations between the two countries, said the media office.

He asserted during talks that President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Lebanon in February.

According to reports, Macron was supposed to visit Lebanon and Iraq in the first half of April, but the travel arrangements were rescheduled “due to previous commitments.”

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 1
Thumb whyaskwhy 17 September 2018, 16:11

All this added pressure on the diminutive president who cannot even manage his government. My predictions are that he will continue to blame his failure on others.

Reply Report