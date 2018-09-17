Focher Meets Aoun: Macron to Visit Lebanon in February

French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Focher visited President Michel Aoun on Monday where he asserted that Macron’s trip to Lebanon will take place in February, the Presidency media office said on Twitter.

Foucher discussed the latest developments with Aoun and the bilateral relations between the two countries, said the media office.

He asserted during talks that President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Lebanon in February.

According to reports, Macron was supposed to visit Lebanon and Iraq in the first half of April, but the travel arrangements were rescheduled “due to previous commitments.”